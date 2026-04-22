Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $609.00 to $621.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 29.58% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $574.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $585.17.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $479.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company's 50 day moving average price is $477.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.63. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $427.84 and a 52-week high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Gary S. Guthart sold 24,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.10, for a total transaction of $12,987,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,958,189.40. This trade represents a 86.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $208,378.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 409 shares of the company's stock, valued at $202,438.64. This represents a 50.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,943 shares of company stock valued at $17,279,568. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Draper Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $18,781,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,759 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $10,179,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,399 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 28,306 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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