INV VK HI INC2 (NYSE:VLT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

INV VK HI INC2 (NYSE:VLT - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and traded as low as $10.26. INV VK HI INC2 shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 15,841 shares traded.

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INV VK HI INC2 Stock Down 0.7%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59.

INV VK HI INC2 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be given a $0.0915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC grew its position in INV VK HI INC2 by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC now owns 24,894 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in INV VK HI INC2 by 1,676.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in INV VK HI INC2 by 83.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,191 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in INV VK HI INC2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in INV VK HI INC2 by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 110,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 52,983 shares in the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INV VK HI INC2 Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities rated between BB and C by Standard and Poor's. It seeks to maintain an average duration of around three to four years for its portfolio.

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