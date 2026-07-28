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Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Inv Vk Tr Inv logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • VGM shares fell below their 200-day moving average of $10.30, trading as low as $10.12 and last changing hands at $10.1250 on volume of 97,307 shares.
  • The fund announced a monthly dividend of $0.0646 per share, payable July 31 to shareholders of record July 14, representing an annualized yield of approximately 7.7%.
  • Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the fund, with several firms recently increasing their positions, including Comerica Bank, which raised its stake by 85.2%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.30 and traded as low as $10.12. Inv Vk Tr Inv shares last traded at $10.1250, with a volume of 97,307 shares trading hands.

Inv Vk Tr Inv Stock Down 0.0%

The business's 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30.

Inv Vk Tr Inv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Institutional Trading of Inv Vk Tr Inv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Inv Vk Tr Inv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 245,207 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv by 7.0% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 17,974 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,339 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,370 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company's stock.

About Inv Vk Tr Inv

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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