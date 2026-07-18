InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InvenTrust Properties to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InvenTrust Properties has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $34.71.

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InvenTrust Properties Stock Up 0.0%

IVT opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. InvenTrust Properties has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.79.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 35.66%.The company had revenue of $82.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.79 million. InvenTrust Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.960 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InvenTrust Properties will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company's stock.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp is a self‐managed real estate investment trust specializing in suburban and urban retail real estate. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company focuses on the acquisition, leasing and management of open‐air shopping centers that serve everyday consumer needs.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in neighborhood and community retail assets anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national service tenants. InvenTrust engages in active leasing strategies, property management services and selective development and redevelopment initiatives designed to enhance long‐term cash flow and tenant mix.

InvenTrust Properties was created in 2019 through the spin‐off of its predecessor, Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, and adopted its current name upon separation.

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