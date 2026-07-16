InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.37 and last traded at $36.36, with a volume of 80508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.33.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InvenTrust Properties to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of InvenTrust Properties from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InvenTrust Properties currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Get Our Latest Report on IVT

InvenTrust Properties Stock Up 3.1%

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.79 million. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 6.10%. InvenTrust Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.960 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. InvenTrust Properties's payout ratio is 70.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,600 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp is a self‐managed real estate investment trust specializing in suburban and urban retail real estate. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company focuses on the acquisition, leasing and management of open‐air shopping centers that serve everyday consumer needs.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in neighborhood and community retail assets anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national service tenants. InvenTrust engages in active leasing strategies, property management services and selective development and redevelopment initiatives designed to enhance long‐term cash flow and tenant mix.

InvenTrust Properties was created in 2019 through the spin‐off of its predecessor, Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, and adopted its current name upon separation.

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