InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.920-1.960 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IVT. Wall Street Zen raised InvenTrust Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IVT

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IVT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.62. The stock had a trading volume of 548,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,546. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. InvenTrust Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $79.36 million. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 37.24%.InvenTrust Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.960 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that InvenTrust Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. InvenTrust Properties's payout ratio is currently 69.93%.

Institutional Trading of InvenTrust Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 208.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp is a self‐managed real estate investment trust specializing in suburban and urban retail real estate. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company focuses on the acquisition, leasing and management of open‐air shopping centers that serve everyday consumer needs.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in neighborhood and community retail assets anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national service tenants. InvenTrust engages in active leasing strategies, property management services and selective development and redevelopment initiatives designed to enhance long‐term cash flow and tenant mix.

InvenTrust Properties was created in 2019 through the spin‐off of its predecessor, Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, and adopted its current name upon separation.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider InvenTrust Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and InvenTrust Properties wasn't on the list.

While InvenTrust Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here