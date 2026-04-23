Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI - Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and traded as low as $8.77. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 56,085 shares trading hands.

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Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Down 0.8%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

In other Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 3,359 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $29,156.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,156.12. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 208,990 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 26.8% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,604 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 127,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 17.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 703,205 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 102,596 shares in the last quarter. Indivisible Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 770,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 76,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.52% of the company's stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II NYSEAMERICAN: VKI is a closed-end management investment company that primarily seeks to provide shareholders with high after-tax total return. The fund pursues its objective by investing predominantly in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including general obligation and revenue bonds issued by U.S. states, municipalities and other political subdivisions.

The fund's investment strategy emphasizes credit quality and income generation, with portfolio managers conducting in-depth credit analysis to identify opportunities across various sectors—such as transportation, education and healthcare—that offer attractive tax-exempt yields.

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