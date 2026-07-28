Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI - Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and traded as low as $8.85. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 54,283 shares changing hands.

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Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.3%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,040 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 12.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 129,654 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 17.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 703,205 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 102,596 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 41.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,379 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 35.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,792 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.52% of the company's stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II NYSEAMERICAN: VKI is a closed-end management investment company that primarily seeks to provide shareholders with high after-tax total return. The fund pursues its objective by investing predominantly in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including general obligation and revenue bonds issued by U.S. states, municipalities and other political subdivisions.

The fund's investment strategy emphasizes credit quality and income generation, with portfolio managers conducting in-depth credit analysis to identify opportunities across various sectors—such as transportation, education and healthcare—that offer attractive tax-exempt yields.

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