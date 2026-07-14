Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Down 53.6% in June

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF - Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,643 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the June 15th total of 27,236 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,224 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 919,298 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 248,920 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 294,626 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 99,503 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 149,362 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 98,212 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 108,368 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 31,501 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 94,006 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 19,191 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance

VBF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,844. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16. Invesco Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

Invesco Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0665 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund NYSE: VBF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund designed to provide investors with diversified exposure to investment-grade fixed-income securities. Launched and overseen by Invesco's fixed income team, the fund primarily invests in U.S. government and corporate debt, alongside sectors such as mortgage- and asset-backed securities. Its objective is to offer a balance of current income and preservation of capital through broad market participation and sector-specific opportunities.

The fund's strategy emphasizes intermediate-duration bonds, allowing portfolio managers to adjust interest-rate and credit exposures in response to evolving market conditions.

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