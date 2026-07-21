Invesco (IVZ) Projected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $1.3139 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Invesco had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Invesco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Invesco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Invesco's payout ratio is presently -58.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $230,391,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Invesco by 368.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,729,393 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $176,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,867 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at $44,567,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco by 58.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,092,189 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $80,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,666 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $34,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Invesco from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IVZ

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: IVZ. With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm's product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

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