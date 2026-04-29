Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a 2.4% increase from Invesco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Invesco has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Invesco has a dividend payout ratio of 46.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Invesco to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

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Invesco Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.66. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 10.26%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: IVZ. With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm's product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

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