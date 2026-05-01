Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,385,227 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 17,879,615 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,247,101 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on IVZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Invesco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Invesco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IVZ

Invesco Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Invesco has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $29.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Invesco had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 6.11%.The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Invesco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Invesco's payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors grew its stake in Invesco by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 11,467 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 13,182 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. EWA LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 3.8% in the first quarter. EWA LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Invesco by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 21,236 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: IVZ. With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm's product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

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