Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 69.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.1%.

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Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:IVR opened at $8.14 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of ($15.01) million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.80 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Mortgage Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3,282.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1,722.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company's stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc NYSE: IVR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities. The company's portfolio is weighted toward agency-guaranteed RMBS issued or guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae. By focusing on collateral backed by federal agencies, Invesco Mortgage Capital seeks to generate attractive returns while managing credit risk through securities that carry explicit or implicit government guarantees.

To enhance its portfolio yield, the company employs leverage through repurchase agreements, warehouse facilities and debt financing.

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