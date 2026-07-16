Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to announce earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $45.4360 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 20.50%.The firm had revenue of ($15.01) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.80 million. On average, analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $8.14 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.7%. Invesco Mortgage Capital's dividend payout ratio is currently 194.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3,282.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1,722.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,599 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IVR shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IVR

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc NYSE: IVR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities. The company's portfolio is weighted toward agency-guaranteed RMBS issued or guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae. By focusing on collateral backed by federal agencies, Invesco Mortgage Capital seeks to generate attractive returns while managing credit risk through securities that carry explicit or implicit government guarantees.

To enhance its portfolio yield, the company employs leverage through repurchase agreements, warehouse facilities and debt financing.

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