Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the asset manager's stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective points to a potential upside of 0.99% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore set a $32.00 price target on Invesco in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.15.

Get Invesco alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVZ

Invesco Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE IVZ traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $29.70. 2,828,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,624,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52. Invesco has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $31.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 6.11%.Invesco's revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter worth about $563,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,767 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 37,850 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,046,667 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $15,878,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,407 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: IVZ. With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm's product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Invesco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco wasn't on the list.

While Invesco currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here