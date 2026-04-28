Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 6.92%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

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Invesco Stock Up 2.0%

IVZ stock opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Invesco has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $29.61.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco by 61.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Invesco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Evercore set a $27.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays restated a "negative" rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus set a $31.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IVZ

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: IVZ. With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm's product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

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