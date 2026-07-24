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Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 1.1% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Invesco QQQ fell 1.1% on Friday, trading as low as $682.48 before last changing hands at $684.23, with volume below its average pace.
  • Recent news flow around the ETF has been mixed: AI/hyperscaler earnings and strong futures provided support, but weakness in major Nasdaq-heavy names like Alphabet, Tesla, and concerns about stretched valuations weighed on sentiment.
  • The fund also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.8135 per share from $0.73, bringing the annualized payout to $3.25 and the yield to about 0.5%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Get Free Report) fell 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $682.48 and last traded at $684.23. Approximately 41,875,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 53,209,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $691.96.

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is $719.36 and its 200 day moving average is $655.76.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Carrera Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $924,000. Hegarty Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 643.8% in the 1st quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

About Invesco QQQ

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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