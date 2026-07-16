Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 1.6% - Here's What Happened

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More Invesco QQQ News

Invesco QQQ ( NASDAQ:QQQ Get Free Report )'s stock price fell 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $702.61 and last traded at $705.94. 38,087,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 53,904,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $717.74.

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: June CPI came in cooler than expected, with several articles pointing to slower inflation and lower energy prices. That supports the case for less aggressive Fed tightening, which is generally constructive for growth stocks and QQQ’s Nasdaq-100 holdings.

June CPI came in cooler than expected, with several articles pointing to slower inflation and lower energy prices. That supports the case for less aggressive Fed tightening, which is generally constructive for growth stocks and QQQ’s Nasdaq-100 holdings. Positive Sentiment: Broad market commentary noted that stocks and the Nasdaq finished higher on support from chipmakers and soft inflation data, reinforcing sentiment for large-cap tech exposure like QQQ. S&P 500, Nasdaq End Higher On Support From Chipmakers, Cybersecurity Stocks And Soft Inflation Data — NVDA, GS, SKHY, VZ, LCID In Focus

Broad market commentary noted that stocks and the Nasdaq finished higher on support from chipmakers and soft inflation data, reinforcing sentiment for large-cap tech exposure like QQQ. Positive Sentiment: ETF flow coverage said investors continued putting money into Invesco ETFs, which suggests steady demand across the sponsor’s lineup and a supportive backdrop for QQQ products. ETF League Tables: $721M Flows Into Invesco ETFs

ETF flow coverage said investors continued putting money into Invesco ETFs, which suggests steady demand across the sponsor’s lineup and a supportive backdrop for QQQ products. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles discussed QQQ as a long-term growth benchmark versus alternatives such as QQQM, TQQQ, and other tech ETFs. These pieces are mostly educational and do not appear to change the ETF’s near-term fundamentals.

Several articles discussed QQQ as a long-term growth benchmark versus alternatives such as QQQM, TQQQ, and other tech ETFs. These pieces are mostly educational and do not appear to change the ETF’s near-term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: One headline noted that the DTCC launched a tokenization pilot involving QQQ alongside other assets, which is interesting structurally but not a direct driver of the ETF’s price today.

One headline noted that the DTCC launched a tokenization pilot involving QQQ alongside other assets, which is interesting structurally but not a direct driver of the ETF’s price today. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary also highlighted mid-day weakness in broad equity ETFs and mixed trading in U.S. stocks, signaling some rotation away from risk assets that could weigh on QQQ.

Market commentary also highlighted mid-day weakness in broad equity ETFs and mixed trading in U.S. stocks, signaling some rotation away from risk assets that could weigh on QQQ. Negative Sentiment: Articles warning about recession risk, Fed uncertainty, and the possibility of an “AI bubble” argue for caution around expensive growth names, which can pressure Nasdaq-100 sentiment if investors become more defensive.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.6%

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $720.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $652.26.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.8135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shcp LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

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