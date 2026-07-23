Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 1.9% - Here's What Happened

Get Invesco QQQ alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Shares of Invesco QQQ ( NASDAQ:QQQ Get Free Report ) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $687.79 and last traded at $691.96. 42,332,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 53,285,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $705.35.

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.9%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $719.91 and a 200 day moving average of $655.21.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.8135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,436,917 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $13,168,912,000 after buying an additional 20,852,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 381.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,547,552 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $12,008,257,000 after acquiring an additional 26,505,055 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,547,591 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,179,321,000 after acquiring an additional 375,581 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,025,000 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,858,288,000 after acquiring an additional 534,000 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,075,091,000 after acquiring an additional 712,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here