Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 1.1% Higher - What's Next?

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Key Invesco QQQ News

Invesco QQQ ( NASDAQ:QQQ Get Free Report ) shares traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $722.29 and last traded at $719.69. Approximately 28,733,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 54,173,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $711.74.

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cooling inflation data has reduced pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise rates aggressively, which is supportive for long-duration growth assets and the Nasdaq-100 components held by Invesco QQQ. CPI Fell In June, Fed Rate Hike Chance Plunges, Stocks Rise

Cooling inflation data has reduced pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise rates aggressively, which is supportive for long-duration growth assets and the Nasdaq-100 components held by Invesco QQQ. Positive Sentiment: Another inflation article argues that softer June CPI data undercuts the hawkish case, reinforcing the idea that lower-rate expectations could keep supporting QQQ’s large-cap technology exposure. June CPI: Soft Inflation Data Undercuts The Hawkish Case

Another inflation article argues that softer June CPI data undercuts the hawkish case, reinforcing the idea that lower-rate expectations could keep supporting QQQ’s large-cap technology exposure. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighting QQQ’s long-term outperformance versus broad-market ETFs and covered-call income funds reinforces the ETF’s appeal as a core growth vehicle, especially if investors continue favoring tech-heavy exposure. AVGO Dragged You Through a 30% Plunge for 16%. QQQ Just Went Up 18%

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $719.30 and a 200-day moving average of $650.91.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 283.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,057.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,063 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 30,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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