Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 1% - Time to Sell?

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Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ ( NASDAQ:QQQ Get Free Report ) dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $653.81 and last traded at $657.55. Approximately 33,626,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 60,832,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $664.23.

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $607.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $612.79.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.7328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shcp LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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