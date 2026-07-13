Investar (ISTR) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $36.35 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $36.40 million. Investar had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, analysts expect Investar to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Investar Stock Performance

Shares of Investar stock opened at $29.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.28. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $407.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Investar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Investar's previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Investar's dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investar

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Investar by 440.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Investar by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,691 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Investar by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,341 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Investar by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,451 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Investar by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,117 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISTR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $31.50 target price on shares of Investar in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Investar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Investar from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Investar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.50.

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About Investar

Investar Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, operating through its primary subsidiary, Investar Bank. The company delivers commercial and consumer banking products across southeastern Louisiana and into select Texas markets, focusing on relationship-driven service. Investar Bank's offerings include deposit accounts, lending solutions, online and mobile banking, and treasury management services.

Its lending portfolio encompasses commercial real estate financing, construction and development loans, commercial and industrial credits, agricultural loans, and residential mortgage originations.

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