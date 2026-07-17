Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 11,284 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,025% compared to the typical daily volume of 531 call options.

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Institutional Trading of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLYVK. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,315,091 shares of the company's stock worth $857,803,000 after acquiring an additional 551,011 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,721,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $392,667,000 after purchasing an additional 63,117 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,603,988 shares of the company's stock worth $299,708,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,231 shares of the company's stock worth $171,495,000 after buying an additional 20,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,908,977 shares of the company's stock worth $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 96,288 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLYVK. Zacks Research raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Research Report on LLYVK

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of LLYVK traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.18. 39,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,585. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.94. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $108.97. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $100.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.43.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $63.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C NASDAQ: LLYVK is a tracking stock designed to reflect the performance of Liberty Media's investment in Live Nation Entertainment. Established in August 2023, the Liberty Live tracking stock allows investors to gain targeted exposure to the live entertainment sector without direct ownership of Liberty Media's other diversified assets. The Series C shares trade separately, offering a clear view of the value and results generated by Live Nation's global operations.

The underlying asset for the Liberty Live Series C shares is Liberty Media's equity stake in Live Nation, one of the world's leading live entertainment companies.

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