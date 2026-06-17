Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 11,127 call options on the company. This is an increase of 28% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,707 call options.

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uniQure Price Performance

QURE stock traded up $21.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,952,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,439. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. uniQure has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,154.42% and a negative return on equity of 145.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QURE shares. Barclays restated a "positive" rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of uniQure from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on uniQure

Insider Activity at uniQure

In related news, insider Kylie O'keefe sold 15,936 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $431,228.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 108,864 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,945,859.84. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack Kaye sold 2,645 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $79,376.45. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,439 shares in the company, valued at $613,374.39. The trade was a 11.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 85,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,383 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.65% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in uniQure by 509.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in uniQure by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,150 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in uniQure by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,141 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in uniQure by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in uniQure by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting uniQure

Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:

Positive Sentiment: uniQure announced plans to submit a BLA for AMT-130, saying the FDA agreed the company’s three-year data could serve as the primary basis for an accelerated approval filing. Article Title

uniQure announced plans to submit a BLA for AMT-130, saying the FDA agreed the company’s three-year data could serve as the primary basis for an accelerated approval filing. Positive Sentiment: Public reports indicate the FDA’s recent dialogue was more favorable than earlier guidance, which had suggested uniQure might need a larger randomized trial; that shift materially improves the near-term regulatory path. Article Title

Public reports indicate the FDA’s recent dialogue was more favorable than earlier guidance, which had suggested uniQure might need a larger randomized trial; that shift materially improves the near-term regulatory path. Neutral Sentiment: Trading volume jumped and the stock attracted unusual call option activity, suggesting traders are positioning aggressively around the FDA news rather than on operating results alone.

Trading volume jumped and the stock attracted unusual call option activity, suggesting traders are positioning aggressively around the FDA news rather than on operating results alone. Neutral Sentiment: Recent insider and institutional trading data show mixed longer-term sentiment, but these flows are secondary to today’s regulatory catalyst.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

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