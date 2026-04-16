Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on YSS (NYSE:YSS)

YSS (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,545 call options on the company. This is an increase of 115% compared to the average volume of 1,185 call options.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of YSS in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of YSS from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of YSS to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of YSS to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of YSS in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on YSS

YSS Trading Down 8.0%

NYSE YSS traded down $3.17 on Thursday, reaching $36.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,147,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,427. YSS has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $40.05. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $25.19.

About YSS

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers' complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense's (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

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