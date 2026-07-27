Investors Buy High Volume of CPS Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:CPSH)

CPS Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:CPSH - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,125 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 216% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,622 call options.

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CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.98. 728,867 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,821. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $14.39.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). CPS Technologies had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CPS Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 33.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,000 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,341 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CPS Technologies by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,708 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 12,984 shares during the last quarter. 11.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered CPS Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research raised CPS Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut CPS Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPSH

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corp is a materials technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of advanced engineered composites and metal systems. The company develops bonded metal components, high-performance polymer composites and ceramic-to-metal brazed assemblies that address the demanding requirements of high-temperature, high-stress and high-frequency applications. CPS Technologies' product portfolio includes thermal management solutions, electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding materials, structural composites and electronic packaging substrates tailored for critical end markets.

Serving the aerospace, defense, electronics and energy industries, CPS Technologies works closely with original equipment manufacturers and system integrators to deliver custom materials solutions that reduce weight, improve thermal efficiency and enhance mechanical performance.

Further Reading

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