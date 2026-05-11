Investors Buy High Volume of GoPro Call Options (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 8,016 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 53% compared to the typical volume of 5,233 call options.

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GoPro Price Performance

GPRO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,885,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,656,386. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). GoPro had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 72.66%. The business had revenue of $201.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.69 million. GoPro has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.230--0.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoPro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GoPro by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,794 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in GoPro by 1,295,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 12,959 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd raised its holdings in GoPro by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 64,954 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 14,859 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GoPro from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GoPro from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell" and a consensus price target of $0.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GoPro

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc NASDAQ: GPRO is an American technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of compact, high-definition cameras and related accessories. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, GoPro's product lineup is centered on its flagship HERO series of action cameras, which combine rugged construction, waterproof housings and advanced imaging capabilities. In addition to the HERO line, the company offers the MAX camera for 360-degree video capture, along with an array of mounts, grips and protective cases to support use in extreme sports, travel and professional video production.

Since its founding in 2002 by Nicholas Woodman, who continues to serve as chief executive officer, GoPro has expanded beyond hardware into software and cloud-based services.

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