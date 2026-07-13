Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 16,583 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 102% compared to the average daily volume of 8,196 call options.

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Insider Transactions at Kopin

In other Kopin news, CEO Michael Andrew Murray sold 96,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $291,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,771,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,341,077.22. This trade represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Paul Christopher Baker sold 116,860 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $461,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 480,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,019.75. This trade represents a 19.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 336,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,099 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kopin

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Kopin by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 306.2% in the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 219,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 165,494 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kopin by 30.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kopin by 66.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 45,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kopin from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Kopin from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Kopin from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JonesTrading initiated coverage on Kopin in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Kopin from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kopin presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $7.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kopin

Kopin Stock Down 8.3%

KOPN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,299. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. Kopin has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $653.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.86 and a beta of 3.47.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 million. Kopin had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.85%. Research analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation NASDAQ: KOPN is a technology company specializing in the development and manufacture of high-resolution microdisplays and optical components for wearable electronics. Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, Kopin designs both liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) microdisplays, as well as complete display engines and optical modules tailored for use in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), industrial, medical, and defense applications.

Further Reading

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