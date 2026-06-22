Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Corning (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 74,399 call options on the company. This is an increase of 43% compared to the typical daily volume of 52,092 call options.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GLW. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Corning from $120.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corning from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $182.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corning

Corning Stock Up 7.5%

GLW stock traded up $14.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.61. The company had a trading volume of 18,465,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,217,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $180.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.63. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $212.39.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.Corning's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corning will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Corning's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $4,124,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,273,301.10. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $1,983,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 5,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,019,070.92. The trade was a 66.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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