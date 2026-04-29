Investors Purchase High Volume of Enphase Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 51,372 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 94% compared to the typical daily volume of 26,548 call options.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $259,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,640,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,280,051.36. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $57,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,370 shares in the company, valued at $487,708.50. The trade was a 10.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,190,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,158,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $101,244,000 after buying an additional 839,468 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,998,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,647,893 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $58,319,000 after buying an additional 803,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2,335.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 798,090 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,244,000 after buying an additional 765,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company's stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH traded down $3.54 on Wednesday, hitting $30.76. 13,889,076 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,857,093. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.39. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 11.69%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Key Enphase Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Enphase Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management announced the IQ® Solid‑State Transformer for AI data centers — a strategic push into high‑growth, higher‑margin data‑center power equipment that could diversify revenue beyond residential solar. Enphase Announces IQ SST

Management announced the IQ® Solid‑State Transformer for AI data centers — a strategic push into high‑growth, higher‑margin data‑center power equipment that could diversify revenue beyond residential solar. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.47 beat consensus ($0.43), and non‑GAAP gross margin remained healthy (43.9%), which provided an earnings beat that partially offset top‑line weakness. Zacks: Earnings Beat

Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.47 beat consensus ($0.43), and non‑GAAP gross margin remained healthy (43.9%), which provided an earnings beat that partially offset top‑line weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Company reported Q1 revenue of $282.9M (down ~20–29% Y/Y depending on the source) and shared details on shipments and margins in the earnings release and call — useful operational context but mixed for near‑term stock direction. Press Release: Q1 Results

Company reported Q1 revenue of $282.9M (down ~20–29% Y/Y depending on the source) and shared details on shipments and margins in the earnings release and call — useful operational context but mixed for near‑term stock direction. Negative Sentiment: Q2 revenue guidance of $280M–$310M came in below consensus (~$296.6M), disappointing investors who were looking for a clearer recovery trajectory — a primary driver of the stock decline. Blockonomi: Guidance & Solar Weakness

Q2 revenue guidance of $280M–$310M came in below consensus (~$296.6M), disappointing investors who were looking for a clearer recovery trajectory — a primary driver of the stock decline. Negative Sentiment: Management cited a material drop in U.S. sell‑through (~48% vs. Q4) and an ~23% fall in U.S. solar sales tied to the expiration/changes in the Section 25D residential tax credit and seasonality — a key demand headwind for Enphase’s core market. Barron's: Solar Slump

Management cited a material drop in U.S. sell‑through (~48% vs. Q4) and an ~23% fall in U.S. solar sales tied to the expiration/changes in the Section 25D residential tax credit and seasonality — a key demand headwind for Enphase’s core market. Negative Sentiment: Company quantified tariff-related margin pressure (~4.3 percentage points headwind), and reported a GAAP net loss for the quarter — near-term margin headwinds that amplify investor caution. QuiverQuant: Tariff Impact

Company quantified tariff-related margin pressure (~4.3 percentage points headwind), and reported a GAAP net loss for the quarter — near-term margin headwinds that amplify investor caution. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts trimmed price targets and issued more cautious notes (Wells Fargo lowered its target to $45 but kept overweight; TD Cowen cut to $35 and put a hold) — analyst weakness added selling pressure. Benzinga: Analyst Updates

Several analysts trimmed price targets and issued more cautious notes (Wells Fargo lowered its target to $45 but kept overweight; TD Cowen cut to $35 and put a hold) — analyst weakness added selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: multiple headlines report a double‑digit intraday drop after the print and guidance, reflecting that investors focused on the demand/guidance picture rather than the EPS beat or new data‑center initiative. Schaeffers: Revenue Miss

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Enphase Energy

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company's product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

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