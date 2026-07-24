Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 9,931 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,666% compared to the typical volume of 359 put options.

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Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of TTEK stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.89. 559,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,376. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The stock's fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Tetra Tech's revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Tetra Tech's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Tetra Tech from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Tetra Tech from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Tetra Tech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTEK

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $50,179.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $50,179. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,016,577 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $302,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,082,342 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $170,496,000 after acquiring an additional 52,375 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021,788 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $147,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,789,240 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $114,128,000 after purchasing an additional 112,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $115,162,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company's stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

Further Reading

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