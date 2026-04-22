Investors Purchase Large Volume of Vicor Call Options (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,058 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 277% compared to the average daily volume of 1,075 call options.

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Vicor Price Performance

Shares of VICR stock traded up $6.23 on Wednesday, hitting $252.47. 994,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,224. Vicor has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $293.95. The company's fifty day moving average is $178.86 and its 200 day moving average is $132.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 96.73 and a beta of 1.97.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Vicor had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 26.19%.The firm had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vicor will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VICR. Zacks Research raised shares of Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vicor from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $198.33.

View Our Latest Report on VICR

Insider Activity

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $7,905,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,855,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,750,119,987.60. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 7,174 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.07, for a total transaction of $1,363,562.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,447,489.66. The trade was a 28.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 665,663 shares of company stock valued at $122,253,776. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 960.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company's stock.

More Vicor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vicor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — Vicor reported $0.44 EPS vs. consensus ~$0.39 and revenue of $112.97M (up ~20% YoY), with healthy margins, which supports better-than-expected profit delivery and underpins valuation. Read More.

Q1 beat — Vicor reported $0.44 EPS vs. consensus ~$0.39 and revenue of $112.97M (up ~20% YoY), with healthy margins, which supports better-than-expected profit delivery and underpins valuation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Backing growth — management highlighted a rising backlog and is adding capacity; the company raised FY 2026 revenue guidance to ~$570M (above prior consensus), signaling stronger secular demand and multi-quarter growth potential. Read More.

Backing growth — management highlighted a rising backlog and is adding capacity; the company raised FY 2026 revenue guidance to ~$570M (above prior consensus), signaling stronger secular demand and multi-quarter growth potential. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/price-target lift — Needham (Quinn Bolton) boosted its price target to $260 and kept a Buy, providing fresh third-party validation that likely supports buying interest. Read More.

Analyst upgrade/price-target lift — Needham (Quinn Bolton) boosted its price target to $260 and kept a Buy, providing fresh third-party validation that likely supports buying interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus — multiple brokerages show a consensus Buy, reflecting broad analyst support but limited new informational content beyond the quarter. Read More.

Brokerage consensus — multiple brokerages show a consensus Buy, reflecting broad analyst support but limited new informational content beyond the quarter. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call coverage/transcript available — useful for digging into product mix, backlog details and timing of capacity adds; helps investors validate the sustainability of growth. Read More.

Earnings call coverage/transcript available — useful for digging into product mix, backlog details and timing of capacity adds; helps investors validate the sustainability of growth. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Near-term revenue cadence — Vicor guided Q2 revenue to about $126M, below the consensus (~$135M), creating short-term pressure on expectations and adding volatility risk even as FY guidance was raised. Read More.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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