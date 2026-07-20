Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Shares Down 2.1% - Should You Sell?

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES - Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 and last traded at GBX 23.50. Approximately 590,743 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,055,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.

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Key Invinity Energy Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invinity Energy Systems this week:

Neutral Sentiment: No fresh earnings, contract, or guidance news was disclosed in the last 24-36 hours for Invinity Energy Systems, so the move looks more like market positioning than a new catalyst.

No fresh earnings, contract, or guidance news was disclosed in the last 24-36 hours for Invinity Energy Systems, so the move looks more like market positioning than a new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s last reported quarterly results showed a loss per share, negative net margin, and negative return on equity, which may continue to pressure investor confidence.

The company’s last reported quarterly results showed a loss per share, negative net margin, and negative return on equity, which may continue to pressure investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Invinity Energy Systems also remains a high-volatility, unprofitable small-cap energy storage name, so the shares can react sharply even on limited news flow.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 50 target price on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invinity Energy Systems

Invinity Energy Systems Price Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £133.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported GBX (5.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 818 million during the quarter. Invinity Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.44% and a negative net margin of 294.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Invinity Energy Systems plc will post -9.3999995 EPS for the current year.

About Invinity Energy Systems

Invinity Energy Systems plc AIM: IES is a world-leading manufacturer of vanadium flow batteries for energy storage. Built in our factories in the UK and Canada, the Company's proven, commercialised, longer duration energy storage technology has been deployed at scale and dispatched gigawatt-hours of electricity for customers across the world. Invinity's safe, scalable and durable battery technology is a trusted and safer alternative to lithium-ion batteries. Endurium VFBs are engineered for heavy-duty, high throughput applications, they don't wear out, cannot catch fire and are designed to be operated for 30 years or more.

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