Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.4737.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Invitation Home from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Invitation Home from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Invitation Home from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in Invitation Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in Invitation Home by 570.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 130,998 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 111,461 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 189.8% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 138,276 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 90,554 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,413,502 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,071,000 after purchasing an additional 74,029 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 535.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,204,463 shares of the company's stock worth $33,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,984 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Home Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of INVH opened at $30.09 on Monday. Invitation Home has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.91 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 20.88%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Invitation Home's dividend payout ratio is 126.32%.

Invitation Home Company Profile

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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