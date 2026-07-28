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Invmun Incom (NYSE:OIA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Invmun Incom logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Invmun Incom (NYSE: OIA) fell below its 200-day moving average, trading as low as $6.07 versus the $6.16 average. Shares last traded at $6.1150, down 0.6%, on volume of 113,610 shares.
  • The fund declared a monthly dividend of $0.0291 per share, payable July 31 to shareholders of record July 14. The dividend represents a stated annualized yield of approximately 5.7%.
  • Institutional ownership stands at 12.57%, with several firms increasing their positions; Hennion & Walsh Asset Management raised its stake by 88.4%, while Raymond James increased its holdings by 241.4%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Invmun Incom.

Shares of Invmun Incom (NYSE:OIA - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.16 and traded as low as $6.07. Invmun Incom shares last traded at $6.1150, with a volume of 113,610 shares changing hands.

Invmun Incom Stock Down 0.6%

The firm's 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.16.

Invmun Incom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0291 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invmun Incom by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,088 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 496,014 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invmun Incom by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,020,442 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 128,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invmun Incom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 918,632 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 16,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invmun Incom by 241.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 546,875 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 386,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invmun Incom by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,112 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 112,896 shares during the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invmun Incom

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds rated BB or better by Standard & Poor's or Ba or better by Moody's.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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