Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Sells $839,466.36 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS - Get Free Report) EVP Eric Swayze sold 10,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $839,466.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,877.62. This trade represents a 32.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.6%

IONS traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.18. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,828,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,614. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 0.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.37 and a twelve month high of $86.74.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $246.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $195.56 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.65% and a negative net margin of 30.91%.The business's revenue was up 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Ionis Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ionis received FDA approval expanding TRYNGOLZA to treat severe hypertriglyceridemia, strengthening the drug’s commercial opportunity and making it the first approved therapy for the condition. Article Title

Ionis received FDA approval expanding TRYNGOLZA to treat severe hypertriglyceridemia, strengthening the drug’s commercial opportunity and making it the first approved therapy for the condition. Positive Sentiment: Ionis announced a licensing deal with Recordati for ex-U.S. rights to zilganersen in Alexander disease, which provides upfront and royalty potential while allowing Ionis to keep U.S. commercialization rights. Article Title

Ionis announced a licensing deal with Recordati for ex-U.S. rights to zilganersen in Alexander disease, which provides upfront and royalty potential while allowing Ionis to keep U.S. commercialization rights. Positive Sentiment: Leerink Partners raised its price target on Ionis, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s pipeline and commercial execution. Article Title

Leerink Partners raised its price target on Ionis, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s pipeline and commercial execution. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright kept a Buy rating but lowered some 2027 EPS estimates, which is a mild headwind but not a major shift in the firm’s overall view. Article Title

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Jain Global LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,037.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 225,739 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,768,000 after buying an additional 218,544 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 217,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,238,000 after acquiring an additional 155,334 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 230.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 878,155 shares of the company's stock worth $57,449,000 after acquiring an additional 612,362 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 548.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,409 shares of the company's stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 28,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the third quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 108,413 shares of the company's stock worth $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IONS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $102.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on IONS

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies designed to modulate gene expression. The company's proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology enables the selective binding of short synthetic strands of nucleic acids to messenger RNA (mRNA), thereby inhibiting or altering the production of disease-causing proteins. Ionis' pipeline spans a range of therapeutic areas, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Since its founding in 1989 by Dr.

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