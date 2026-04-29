IonQ (IONQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share and revenue of $49.7350 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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IonQ Price Performance

NYSE IONQ opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.46. IonQ has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $84.64.

Key IonQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IONQ has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of IonQ in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on IonQ in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised IonQ from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IONQ

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In other news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 5,165 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $203,707.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 112,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,428,757.04. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $115,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $361,270.94. This represents a 46.78% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,581 shares of company stock valued at $316,156. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of IonQ by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,176 shares of the company's stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 14,898 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the first quarter worth about $630,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IonQ by 106.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,305 shares of the company's stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 29,513 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of IonQ by 24.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 450,031 shares of the company's stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 87,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of IonQ by 30.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 46,782 shares of the company's stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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