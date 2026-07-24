IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Down 3.7% - Time to Sell?

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.56 and last traded at $32.8070. Approximately 14,728,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 25,624,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.07.

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Key IonQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IONQ shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of IonQ from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.50 target price on IonQ in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on IonQ from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IONQ

IonQ Trading Down 3.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -117.17 and a beta of 3.23. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.23.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 174.88%.The firm had revenue of $64.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. IonQ's revenue was up 754.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 2,757 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $151,690.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 62,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,692.16. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gabrielle B. Toledano sold 2,757 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $151,662.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at $613,581.54. The trade was a 19.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 13,102 shares of company stock worth $701,489 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IonQ by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,774,743 shares of the company's stock worth $1,560,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,962,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $402,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IonQ by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,074,301 shares of the company's stock worth $361,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth $199,753,000. Finally, Marex Group plc increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 419.1% in the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 4,083,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company's stock.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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