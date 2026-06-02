IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Up 3.1% - Here's What Happened

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.42 and last traded at $71.4940. 28,165,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 34,518,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.3510.

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Trending Headlines about IonQ

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: IonQ opened a 22,000-square-foot quantum R&D lab in Boulder, Colorado, with semiconductor ion trap chips expected to power the company’s first commercial machine by year-end, a sign of progress toward commercialization. Article title

IonQ opened a 22,000-square-foot quantum R&D lab in Boulder, Colorado, with semiconductor ion trap chips expected to power the company’s first commercial machine by year-end, a sign of progress toward commercialization. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights IonQ’s strong positioning in quantum computing, including rapid revenue growth, strong government and education demand, and a potential path to continued expansion that has investors re-rating the stock higher. Article title

Recent coverage highlights IonQ’s strong positioning in quantum computing, including rapid revenue growth, strong government and education demand, and a potential path to continued expansion that has investors re-rating the stock higher. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media commentary continues to frame IonQ as a leading pure-play quantum computing company, helping sustain bullish sentiment around the name. Article title

Analyst and media commentary continues to frame IonQ as a leading pure-play quantum computing company, helping sustain bullish sentiment around the name. Neutral Sentiment: IonQ is attracting unusual investor interest on Zacks, but that headline alone does not add new fundamentals; it mainly reflects rising market attention to the stock. Article title

IonQ is attracting unusual investor interest on Zacks, but that headline alone does not add new fundamentals; it mainly reflects rising market attention to the stock. Neutral Sentiment: One article asked whether IonQ stock could reach $100, which reflects bullish speculation rather than a concrete business update. Article title

One article asked whether IonQ stock could reach $100, which reflects bullish speculation rather than a concrete business update. Negative Sentiment: Despite strong revenue growth, IonQ’s losses remain large and its adjusted EBITDA loss widened, reminding investors that profitability is still distant. Article title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IONQ. Benchmark decreased their price target on IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Northland Securities began coverage on IonQ in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded IonQ from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IONQ

IonQ Trading Up 3.1%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.34 and a beta of 3.18.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). IonQ had a net margin of 174.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $64.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 754.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at IonQ

In other IonQ news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 3,773 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $188,272.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 139,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,353.30. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Raymond sold 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $93,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,326.42. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in IonQ by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,176 shares of the company's stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 14,898 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in IonQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IonQ by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,305 shares of the company's stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 29,513 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in IonQ by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 450,031 shares of the company's stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 87,428 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in IonQ by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 46,782 shares of the company's stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 10,881 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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