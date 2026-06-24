IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Down 7.6% on Insider Selling

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 7.6% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $52.36 and last traded at $53.4590. Approximately 24,631,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 26,562,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.85.

Specifically, Director Gabrielle B. Toledano sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $151,662.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at $613,581.54. This represents a 19.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Raymond sold 3,815 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $209,863.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 80,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,408,941.48. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In related news, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 2,757 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $151,690.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 62,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,692.16. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get IonQ alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IONQ. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.50 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on IonQ from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

Trending Headlines about IonQ

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Trump’s executive orders on quantum computing could boost IonQ through federal funding, government partnerships, and accelerated adoption of post-quantum cryptography. Article link

Trump’s executive orders on quantum computing could boost IonQ through federal funding, government partnerships, and accelerated adoption of post-quantum cryptography. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its price target on IonQ to $70 and reiterated an outperform rating, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment. Article link

Northland Securities raised its price target on IonQ to $70 and reiterated an outperform rating, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment. Positive Sentiment: IonQ’s Q1 revenue growth remains a major long-term positive, with revenue up more than eightfold year over year and management raising full-year guidance. Article link

IonQ’s Q1 revenue growth remains a major long-term positive, with revenue up more than eightfold year over year and management raising full-year guidance. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles highlight strong investor interest in quantum stocks overall, which keeps IonQ in the center of the sector’s momentum trade. Article link

Recent articles highlight strong investor interest in quantum stocks overall, which keeps IonQ in the center of the sector’s momentum trade. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing IonQ with other quantum names suggests investors are still sorting winners from losers in the sector, which adds debate but not a clear near-term fundamental change. Article link

Coverage comparing IonQ with other quantum names suggests investors are still sorting winners from losers in the sector, which adds debate but not a clear near-term fundamental change. Negative Sentiment: Several reports warned that IonQ’s valuation remains rich and that rising costs, execution risk, and macro pressure could limit near-term upside. Article link

Several reports warned that IonQ’s valuation remains rich and that rising costs, execution risk, and macro pressure could limit near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales by multiple directors and an executive may be weighing on sentiment, even though the transactions were relatively small. Article link

IonQ Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of -190.92 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average of $45.10.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). IonQ had a net margin of 174.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $64.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. IonQ's revenue for the quarter was up 754.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in IonQ by 485.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IonQ by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of IonQ by 3,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 216.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PeakShares LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company's stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IonQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IonQ wasn't on the list.

While IonQ currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here