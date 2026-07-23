IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Down 1.6% - Here's Why

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.56 and last traded at $34.1150. 17,494,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 25,714,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

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Key Headlines Impacting IonQ

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IONQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on IonQ from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on IonQ in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised IonQ from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IonQ

IonQ Trading Down 1.6%

The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.84 and a beta of 3.23. The stock's 50 day moving average is $53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). IonQ had a net margin of 174.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $64.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 754.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IonQ news, insider John W. Raymond sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $209,863.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 80,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,408,941.48. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 2,757 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $151,690.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 62,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,692.16. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,102 shares of company stock worth $701,489. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its position in IonQ by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 3,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 216.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. PeakShares LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 117.4% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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