IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Stock Price Down 7% - What's Next?

IperionX Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IPX - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.26 and last traded at $22.1250. 103,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 264,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of IperionX in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of IperionX in a report on Friday, July 17th. Alliance Global Partners restated a "buy" rating on shares of IperionX in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on IperionX from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IperionX presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $60.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IperionX

IperionX Price Performance

The business's fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average is $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity at IperionX

In other IperionX news, CEO Anastasios Arima purchased 138,720 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,617.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,455,502 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,697.16. The trade was a 1.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd Hannigan purchased 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $1,077,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 26,633,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,613,669.06. The trade was a 1.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,253,720 shares of company stock valued at $4,950,618.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in IperionX by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of IperionX during the second quarter worth about $66,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of IperionX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IperionX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in IperionX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IperionX

IperionX NASDAQ: IPX is a mineral technology company focused on the production and commercialization of high‐purity titanium and zirconium products. The company’s core activities include the development of advanced mineral sands projects and the deployment of proprietary processing technologies aimed at supplying feedstocks to aerospace, defense, additive manufacturing and battery markets.

At the heart of IperionX’s operations is the Stony Creek Project in Virginia, where the company holds significant mineral sands rights.

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