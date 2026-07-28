IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.1667.

Several analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Wall Street Zen cut IPG Photonics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 9,975 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $1,195,104.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,158,036.78. This trade represents a 11.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,690 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $178,430.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,111.88. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,515,516. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 428.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 332.9% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company's stock.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $89.70 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.30. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $155.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 130.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

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