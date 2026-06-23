IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $106.54 and traded as high as $120.00. IPG Photonics shares last traded at $118.00, with a volume of 274,450 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of IPG Photonics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IPGP

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 171.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $256.99 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 2.78%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,690 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $178,430.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,107,111.88. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 9,975 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $1,195,104.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 76,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,158,036.78. This represents a 11.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 428.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 332.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 348.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company's stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

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