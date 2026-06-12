IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $104.07, but opened at $111.23. IPG Photonics shares last traded at $113.9440, with a volume of 21,460 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of IPG Photonics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.01 and a 200 day moving average of $104.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.95.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 2.78%.The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $178,430.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,111.88. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 9,975 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total transaction of $1,195,104.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 76,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,158,036.78. The trade was a 11.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 12,165 shares of company stock worth $1,431,645 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 428.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 332.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 348.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

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