IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Trading 7.7% Higher - Still a Buy?

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $120.92 and last traded at $122.1090. 46,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 542,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.33.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IPGP

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's 50 day moving average is $115.47 and its 200 day moving average is $100.66.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.99 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 2.78%.The company's revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,690 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $178,430.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,111.88. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary E. Buttarazzi sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total transaction of $58,110.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $551,928.78. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,139 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 51.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company's stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

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