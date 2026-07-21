IQVIA (IQV) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect IQVIA to post earnings of $3.02 per share and revenue of $4.3020 billion for the quarter. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm's revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect IQVIA to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $204.33 on Tuesday. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $154.50 and a twelve month high of $247.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $185.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.72.

IQVIA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $225.71.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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