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IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 5, 2026
IREN logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • IREN has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy”, with 14 buy ratings, 5 holds, and 1 sell across 20 covering firms. The average 1-year price target is about $82.36.
  • Recent analyst notes remained broadly positive, with firms like BTIG, HC Wainwright, Bernstein, and Jefferies issuing buy ratings and target prices ranging from $79 to $96. Commentary continues to emphasize IREN’s shift from bitcoin mining toward AI infrastructure/data centers.
  • Despite the bullish long-term story, the stock has faced pressure from governance and dilution concerns, including criticism of founder equity awards, co-CEO RSU grants, and a costly Warriors sponsorship. IREN also reported a quarterly EPS and revenue miss in its latest earnings release.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.3571.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of IREN to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on IREN in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on IREN to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $96.00 target price on IREN in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IREN in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on IREN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IREN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in IREN by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in IREN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in IREN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in IREN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in IREN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IREN Stock Performance

Shares of IREN stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 4.27. IREN has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.54.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). IREN had a net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $144.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $219.69 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IREN will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting IREN

Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:

About IREN

(Get Free Report)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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Analyst Recommendations for IREN (NASDAQ:IREN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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