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IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Down 1.7% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
IREN logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • IREN shares fell 1.7% on Thursday, trading as low as $40.35 and ending near $40.58, with volume slightly below its recent average.
  • The stock’s recent weakness comes despite generally positive AI-related news, including Alphabet’s higher AI capex outlook, Canaccord Genuity’s reiterated Buy rating, and reports that IREN is expanding from bitcoin mining into AI infrastructure with major contract wins.
  • Analysts remain mixed: the consensus rating is still Moderate Buy with a target of $82.71, but some firms have lowered their ratings and investors may be questioning whether the rally has outpaced fundamentals after the recent surge.
  • Interested in IREN? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) fell 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.35 and last traded at $40.58. 40,101,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 42,361,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.28.

More IREN News

Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IREN from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of IREN from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of IREN in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of IREN from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of IREN from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IREN has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IREN

IREN Stock Down 1.7%

The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.54 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average of $47.69.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $144.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.69 million. IREN had a net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IREN Limited will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IREN

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IREN by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in IREN by 177.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 691 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in IREN during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in IREN during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in IREN in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company's stock.

IREN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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