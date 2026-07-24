IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Down 8.6% - Should You Sell?

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.02 and last traded at $37.07. 34,294,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 42,290,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.58.

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Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IREN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of IREN in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of IREN in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of IREN in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded IREN from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of IREN from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IREN

IREN Stock Down 8.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business's 50 day moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average is $47.67.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). IREN had a net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $144.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.69 million. Equities analysts anticipate that IREN Limited will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IREN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polianta Ltd increased its stake in IREN by 5.9% during the second quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 37,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IREN by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,894 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in IREN in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Balefire LLC raised its stake in shares of IREN by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 26,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of IREN by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 691 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IREN

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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